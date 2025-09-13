Ahead of the 2025 U-18 African Handball Championship set to take place in Oran, Algeria, this weekend, the Handball Federation of Nigeria has released the final squad list for the Nigerian team.

The team, which will be led by head coach John Uzor and his assistant, Bukola Duru, comprises 14 players who will fly the country’s flag at the biennial competition in North Africa. Preparations for the tournament had been ongoing at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Yaba, Lagos, with 19 players initially invited.

Topping the list of players selected for the tournament are goalkeepers Aisha Jamilu of Rima Queens and Okonkwo Sharon of Edo Dynamos. Others include Mohammed Balikiss, Ngozi Okorie, Duru Success, Ngaodurubie Chetachi, Oluwalade Phebe, Momodu Joy Veronica, Esther Peter, Desola Wasiu, Terfa Cynthia, Igbinidion Blessing, Balogun Faizat, and Audu Salamatu.

Several players on the final roster had been on the side that won the IHF Women’s Trophy Zonal Phase for Africa Zone 3 in the Ivory Coast earlier this year.

Nigeria will compete in Group A with Angola, Tunisia, Kenya, Benin Republic and Madagascar, while hosts Algeria will take on Egypt, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Zambia in Group B.

A total of 11 countries will be competing for honours at the U-18 handball tournament, which will be played at two venues in the city of Oran, namely, the Miloud Hadefi Complex Arena, which boasts a capacity of 7,000 and the 5,000-seater Hamou Boutlelis Sports Palace.

Nigeria finished on the podium at the 2023 edition, held in Monastir, Tunisia, after defeating three-time champions Angola 28-24 in the third-place match.

The 2025 edition of the tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2026 Women’s Youth World Handball Championship, as well as the IHF Women’s Intercontinental Phase