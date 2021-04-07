By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently decorating Usman Alkali Baba with the rank of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) at the State House.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday approved the appointment of Baba as the acting Inspector-General of Police.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

The acting IGP replaced Mr. Mohammed Adamu whose tenure expired February 1, 2021, but was extended for three months by President Buhari in order give room for the search of a suitable successor.

Until his appointment, Usman Alkali Baba was a Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police and will be in acting capacity pending his confirmation by the National Council of State.

Present at the decoration ceremony taking place at the Vice President Conference Hall are the immediate past IGP, Mohammed Adamu; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu and his counterpart in the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

Also present at the brief occasion is the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs.

Details Later.