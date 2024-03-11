In the face of Nigeria’s prevailing economic challenges following the floating of the naira and the removal of fuel subsidy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has called on President Bola Tinubu to seek assistance and implement measures to alleviate the hardship faced by Nigerians.

The increase in the cost of living has led to protests in various parts of the country, prompting Jandor to offer his insights on potential solutions.

He emphasised the need for President Tinubu to “press a reset button” and reconsider his approach to addressing the nation’s economic woes.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily’, Jandor expressed his belief that seeking help was crucial when facing overwhelming challenges. He highlighted the importance of surrounding oneself with individuals who can offer assistance and expertise in navigating complex issues.

“We don’t expect you to know everything we don’t expect you to do everything.

“You are there so that you can source materials to work with; materials that can assist you to work with,” he stated.

Acknowledging the efforts made by President Tinubu and state governments to mitigate the effects of subsidy removal through palliatives, Jandor voiced his scepticism about their effectiveness. He argued that temporary relief measures such as distributing rice were insufficient in addressing the underlying economic difficulties.

“I am not an apostle of palliative. It won’t work,” Jandor asserted. “If you give me rice today, am I going to take the same rice to the pharmacy to buy drugs? Palliatives won’t work. We can’t reduce ourselves to this.”

Jandor criticised the removal of fuel subsidy without a comprehensive plan and urged the government to focus on increasing the purchasing power of the people to alleviate their financial burdens.

The call for President Tinubu to seek help and reassess strategies to tackle economic challenges comes amid growing concerns over the impact of rising inflation and dwindling purchasing power of the Nigerians.