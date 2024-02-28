A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome, has described as “ironical”, the decision of officials of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, to blame past administrations of Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari for its failure.

Ozekhome, who disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, which was monitored in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the present administration started on a wrong footing.

He said, “It is most embarrassing to me when I see officials of this government blaming a Jonathan government that left office is 2015; almost 10 years ago.

“Even, ironically, blaming their own predecessor that they took over from under the APC government. I think everything has gone wrong. I think, this government needs to go back to the drawing board.

“The truth is that this government started on a very wrong footing. You removed subsidy without any attempt to cushion the devastating effect of its removal.

“In other words, Nigeria has gone back to where we were before 1983, where it was actually hunger and starvation. Tai Solarin panel of committee that was set up to standardise prices of food stuff. We are back there.”