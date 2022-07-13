The Senate has uncovered how some officials of the Ministry of Health mismanaged over N5.7 billion donor funds from an international agency to Nigeria.

The alleged mismanagement of funds forced some of the donors to suspend the assistance due to unsatisfactory reports emanating from the Ministry Health agencies.

The mismanagement of donor agencies’ funds was uncovered by the chairman, senate public account committee, Senator Matthew Urhogbide who expressed dissatisfaction with failure of permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and officials to account for the fund.

It was learnt that four invitations have been sent to the ministry but were not honored. The first letter dated February 1 and the meeting was scheduled for February 8, 222 and another meeting was scheduled for March 16, 2022 and this month.

One of the donor agencies is Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), an international NGO specialising in bringing together public and private sectors with the objective of creating equal access to new and under-used vaccines for children living in the world’s poorest countries.

The revelation was as a result of the 2016 Auditor-general’s report which is under consideration.

The chairman, while reacting to the failure of the ministry to give account of the money spent said that the committee is left with no other option than to issue a warrant of arrest on the ministry officials to come and give explanation.

He said, “The Ministry of Health has consistently refused to come and give an account before this Committee. We have sent invitations to them to appear with no response from the Ministry. This is very unfortunate.”

The query reads, “First in 2015, by a donor named Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), an international NGO specialising in bringing together public and private sectors with the objective of creating equal access to new and under-used vaccine for children living in the world’s poorest countries.

The NGO, with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, accused NPHCDA of mismanagement of funds released by the organisation and invited my office to observe the appointment of an audit firm to carry out an extended cash programme audit of GAVI funds released to NPHCDA from 2010 to 2015.

Non-adherence to laid down procedures stipulated in public procurement Act, 2007, in the procurement of goods, services and works valued at N4,987,958,621.00.

“Expenditures made by the NPHCDA between 1st January, 2010 and 31st March, 2015 amounted to N8,599,291,949.00 (Eight billion, five hundred and ninety-nine million, two hundred and ninety-one thousand, nine hundred and forty-nine naira), out of which N187,725,160.00 was not supported with relevant statutory and third party documents, such as payment vouchers, receipts, invoices, delivery notes, store receipt vouchers, contract completion certificates, etc.

“The sum of N18,804,865.00 was also reported to be ineligible expenditures as it comprised payments to suppliers who did not deliver the procured goods or services as per contract.

“Inadequately supported expenditure amounted to N619,999,383.00. This was mostly attributed to photocopied documents, inconsistencies in supporting documents, lack of contracts with suppliers and lack of evidence of delivery for procured goods.”