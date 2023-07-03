Heavy Rainstorm Destroys 100 Houses In Kebbi

Heavy windstorm has destroyed over 100 houses in Zauro town of Birnin Kebbi local government area of Kebbi State.

According to one of the victims, Aliyu Tsoho, the strong wind and loud thunder also destroyed his house.

The Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant authorities have undertaken an on-the-spot assessment and provided succour to those affected.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, the Executive Director of SEMA, Abbas Kamba, said the agency had taken inventory of those affected as well as the extent of damage preparatory to providing food items and building materials for the victims as palliatives to cushion the effect.

He advised urban and rural dwellers to plant trees to mitigate the impact of windstorm.

Also, the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, Yakubu Tafida, expressed deep sympathy for the victims, on behalf of the governor.