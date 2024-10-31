The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), on Thursday, said five bodies have so far been recovered from the Atlantic Ocean after a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter with registration number 5N BQG and operated by Eastwind Aviation, crashed on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

LEADERSHIP reports that the accident took place off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean and involved eight persons onboard including two crew members.

In an update on the accident, by the Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, said a decomposed body of one of the persons onboard was discovered on Wednesday, thereby, making a total of five bodies recovered so far.

“A total of five bodies have been recovered so far, though the fifth body recovered today requires specialised handling due to its decomposed state before being transported to the morgue.

“HD Steadfast vessel identified a body in the water. Recovery actions were initiated by deploying the Fast Rescue Craft (FRC) for retrieval of the body. Antan HSE and Security teams were contacted to coordinate an evacuation plan.

“Eastwind Aviation was contacted to explore possible air ambulance support from Caverton Aviation. HD Steadfast deployed a drone to conduct an extended aerial search of the area to locate additional floating objects or bodies. Sea conditions presented challenges to the FRC crew for recovery. Coordination with HD Steadfast allowed the team to use its crane to retrieve the body safely and transfer it to the FPSO deck, despite inclement weather.

“Following Eastwind’s notification that air ambulance providers were unavailable, NSIB engaged the Nigerian Navy for logistical support. The body was successfully retrieved by the FRC and prepared for transfer to the FPSO deck. An identification process commenced; while no clothing was found on the body, investigators examined specific characteristics for identity confirmation.

“The Nigerian Navy was contacted to assist with body evacuation to land. Eastwind Aviation provided crew photographs to support physical identification, which were forwarded to the field superintendent and Offshore Installation Manager (OIM) for verification. The mortician arrived at the Nigerian Air Force base and was escorted to the Navy base by the Antan Flight Coordinator to prepare for the transport of the remains,” NSIB stated.

The statement further disclosed that the Bureau has mobilised two vessels equipped with side-scan sonar to broaden the search range.

The NSIB spokesperson further stated that four additional side-scan sonar units were en route from Port Harcourt and will be deployed this Thursday to enhance search coverage.

She added that the Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., commended the collaborative efforts underway. He, however, expressed satisfaction for the coordinated support from everyone involved in the recovery effort, including the Nigerian Navy, in ensuring a respectful recovery process

“The recovery operation presents unique challenges due to the environmental conditions, but our team and partners are dedicated to bringing this mission to completion with utmost professionalism and care.

“We are grateful for the coordinated support from everyone involved in this recovery effort, including the Nigerian Navy, in ensuring a respectful recovery process. Our primary objective remains to uncover information that will fully explain the circumstances of this accident, and our thoughts continue to be with the families affected.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau continues to work in close coordination with national and international partners to ensure a diligent recovery and investigative process in line with its mandate to promote transportation safety across Nigeria,” Badeh Jr was quoted as saying.