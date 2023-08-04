A 27-year-old son of a traditionalist identified as Tunde Akinmoyewa has been shot dead at Laoso Camp, Laje in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo state.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Tunde was shot dead by his friend, Bode while testing charms given to them by a native at the camp.

The deceased who was an ex-convict, was said to have drank a ‘bullet-repelling’ concoction prepared for him and his group to be sure of the potency of charms.

It was gathered that Tunde and his gang were assured by the herbalist that no bullet could penetrate their body in case they were shot by anyone.

According to a source, in the process of testing the potency of the charms, the deceased was said to have instructed his friend to test the potency of the charms first by shooting to be sure that the charms were effective.

It was learnt that after Tunde’s friend fired his Dane gun at him, he fell without any resistance and died on the spot.

He was reportedly rushed to the nearest hospital at the camp where he was confirmed dead, while his gang who shot him took to their heels before the villagers arrived at the scene.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the deceased and his friends decided to test the charms to prepare themselves, to carry out an evil act during the forthcoming festival in Ondo City.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the deceased was also a cultist who died while testing a locally made gun to be newly procured.

Odunlami-Omisanya said he was accidentally shot dead by one of his boys, Bode, who is currently on the run. She noted that the deceased died while being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

According to the PPRO, the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue while efforts are in top gear to arrest the suspect.