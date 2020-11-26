Teeming members of sporting media will converge at the Media Centre of the Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja, this morning for their seminar, where fluent Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare is expected to deliver a keynote speech.

Organised by the FCT chapter, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), the colloquium tagged; “New Sports Policy: Emerging opportunities for the sporting media in a changing world” would also be graced by other top personalities in the nation’s capital and entire sports industry.

Engr. Musa Nimrod, President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation and Alhaji Adam Mohammed Mouktar, Chairman FCT Football Association (FA) are among those ready to unleash their wealth of knowledge and experience on vast areas.

Albert Akota of the Peoples Daily Newspapers, one of the participants during the just concluded Archery symposium, one of the activities marking 2020 SWAN week, said he was still full of expectation ahead of the seminar.

According to him, “I’m still expectant ahead of the seminar where we will rob minds with some key sport actors. I enjoyed myself during the Archery workshop and I know that the seminar holds a greater moment because it gives us a broader perspective on issues of current concerns.”

A bureau Chief Bureau Joy Odor of Nagarta radio said, “I can’t wait to take part during the seminar and even the walking and jogging exercise on Saturday. I least expected the refreshing moment I have experienced so far since the SWAN week started earlier this week.”

The view of Muhyideen Jimoh, a senior editorial staff with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is not different.

He said, “Activities like these are quite refreshing. Let’s keep it up. It might not have been easy for the leadership to put them together in a time like this.”

Meanwhile, SWAN FCT Chairman, Comrade Ndubueze Chidoka, beckoned on members to turn out early enough and be part of the few hours event before moving on with the regular professional routine for the day.

“I know it has not been easy so far this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The few low key programmes we have this year is part of an effort geared towards bringing all of us together despite downturn in sporting activities barely one month after lockdown order was lifted on Nigeria’s sports,” he said.

The week will be rounded off this Saturday with walk and jog exercise commencing from Old Parade Ground Abuja.