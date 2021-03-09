By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

The 10 grant-aided secondary schools in Kwara State where the use of hijab by the female Muslim students is disputed will remain shut, says the state government.

The statement government had earlier directed the schools to reopen yesterday (Monday) following what it called the amicable resolution of the hijab crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, yesterday, the state goverment said its latest directive that the schools should remain shut until a later date was taken for “safety reasons”.

She listed the affected schools to include C&S College Sabo Oke; St. Anthony College, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School; Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam; CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam Road; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo Oke; St. John School, Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.

“The government, therefore, directs schoolchildren and teachers in the affected schools to remain at home until the contrary is announced. The government remains committed to fairness, pluralism, and respect for the law and rights of every citizen at all times,” the statement added.