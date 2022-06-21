Members of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) in Kwara State yesterday urged the state government to compensate the family of Habeeb Idris, who lost his life to hijab crisis in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of the state .

Addressing reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, members of the MSSN, led by their chairman , Malam Abdulrahman Abdulmumin, decried the reopening of Baptist High School, Ijagbo while the state government was yet to release the white paper on the recommendations of the panel that investigated the hijab crisis that broke out in Ijagbo in March, this year.

The group which called on the state government to bring suspected sponsors, executors and influencers of the crisis to justice, said that, “it is only the government that has the machinery to do this and it should do so.

“The government should form a formidable committee consisting of legal and security operatives who would see to the enforcement of the government order and the order of the court on the right of Muslim students in government-owned (public) schools to wear hijab.”

“That the government should as a matter of urgency, exercise its power by changing the names of all grant-aided missionary schools owned by the government to names that depict the ownership of the schools by the community and not any missionary bodies.

“The government should, in all capacity, guard against further actions that would serve as contempt against the two court judgements in favour of the right to wear Hijab in the public schools in Kwara State.