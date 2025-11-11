A member of the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Hon. Ahmed Shabba, has reaffirmed his commitment to empowering youth farmers through policies and legislative frameworks aimed at strengthening food security and transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Speaking at the 1st National Food Security Summit 2025 organised by the Youth Farmers Organisation for Agricultural Development in Nigeria (YFOADN), Hon. Ahmed described the event as a “collaboration of great minds united by one shared vision — securing Nigeria’s future through sustainable agriculture and youth empowerment.”

Shabba said the National Assembly would continue to support youth-driven agricultural initiatives through strategic legislation and partnerships that promote innovation and inclusive growth.

“Food security is one of the defining challenges of our time,” he said. “But it is also an opportunity to turn agriculture into a catalyst for national prosperity, job creation, and wealth generation.”

According to him, programmes such as the Youth Agricultural Programme and the Youth Empowerment Fund Project are equipping young Nigerians with modern agricultural skills and resources to thrive in the agribusiness sector.

“These initiatives are cultivating a new generation of creative, tech-driven, and resilient farmers — the true builders of national prosperity,” he added.

The lawmaker commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for declaring a state of emergency on food security and for promoting mechanised farming, fertiliser distribution, and innovation-led reforms in the sector. He also hailed the Ministers of Agriculture and Livestock Development, alongside the leadership of the National Assembly’s Agriculture Committees, for advancing policies that enhance access to credit and promote youth participation in agriculture.

“Food security is not just a government responsibility,” Shabba emphasised. “It requires collaboration between private investors, development partners, and youth-led organisations like YFOADN.”

Also speaking, Salma Salma, Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, reaffirmed the legislature’s resolve to ensure that all bills designed to support farmers are passed into law.

She disclosed that public hearings had recently been held on three key agricultural bills, including the Cassava Inclusion Bill, which is expected to save Nigeria approximately $5 billion annually in wheat imports. Others include the Food Reserve Agency Bill, which seeks to stabilise food prices during shortages.

“These laws will enable the government to intervene effectively whenever there are price fluctuations to protect both farmers and consumers,” she said.

In his remarks, Comrade Abdulrahman Etudaye, National President of YFOADN, announced a nationwide grassroots sensitisation campaign to mobilise young Nigerians for active participation in agriculture.

He stated that the campaign would be conducted across all six geopolitical zones, featuring rallies, press conferences, and legislative advocacy, in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, and English.

“By empowering youths and raising awareness at the grassroots, we can build a generation that sees agriculture not as a fallback option, but as a patriotic and profitable career,” Etudaye stated.