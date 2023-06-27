Hoodlums Beat Naval Officer To Death In Ondo

Hoodlums have beaten a Naval officer, simply identified as Akingbohun M., to death in Imeri, Ose local government area of Ondo State following a minor disagreement.

The deceased, who was attached to the Navy Secondary School, Imeri, was said to have been beaten to death by a six-man mob in the ancient community.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident happened on Monday at Idoani and it was reported to the nearby Police Division by a friend of the deceased, Sunday Olaoluwa.

An eyewitness, who narrated the incident, said the deceased was driving in the community when he splashed mud water on an Okada rider and his passenger simply identified as Ayo.

According to him, the deceased parked his car and apolog