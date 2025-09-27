Students of various higher institutions in Enugu State have increased their hook-up activities, otherwise known as ‘decent prostitution’, for money-making purposes.

Advertisement

Some of them, who spoke in an exclusive interview with our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, said they were using the proceeds to pay their school fees as well as to take care of their younger ones.

It was further gathered that the students have employed new means of seeking customers to avoid being seen on the major roads.

Advertisement

Our investigations revealed that some of the students reportedly arrange for their sexy pictures to be displayed in hotels in order to attract high-profile clients.

It was also learnt that apart from the pictures, the students also give their contact numbers and other identification details to the hotels.

Many students, investigations revealed, have more than one sexual partner and some do not use ‘protection’ and do not care about the effect once they can collect a huge amount of money.

It was learnt that those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds or living off-campus are more likely to engage in higher-risk sexual behaviours because of transactional sex.

Our investigation further revealed that some of the students always feel happy when they are approached by high profile customers including politicians.

It was also learnt that the students, mostly between the ages of 20 and 30, collect between N3,000 and N6,000 per night for their services.

It was gathered that most of the hook-up practitioners are not only from institutions in Enugu but also from other states who visit Enugu, especially during weekends.