Managing director of D&G Motor Dealer Enterprises Mr. Ayobami Moses Idowu has instituted a lawsuit against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) demanding N100 million for damaging his property and illegal invasion and destruction of his home and business premises.

Idowu, a hotelier, in an application filed at the High Court, Lagos State in the Epe Judicial Division, dated March 6, 2024, named the chairman of the NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), the commander of NDLEA, Lagos Command and ACN Adekunle Oduola, NDLEA, Lagos Command, as the respondents.

The suit filed on his behalf by his lawyer from Complete Solicitors and Advocate, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, alleged the continuous invasion, threats and harassment by NDLEA officials without legal justification, violating Mr. Idowu’s constitutional and human rights.

His lawyers sought declarations from the court regarding the illegality and unconstitutionality of the actions taken by NDLEA officials, including unlawful invasion, search, and ransacking of Idowu’s property as well as the forceful entry into his home without a search warrant.

In addition, the applicant requested an order restraining the respondents from further unlawful actions against him, along with monetary compensation of N100 million and a public apology in two national newspapers for the emotional and psychological trauma inflicted.

The lawsuit highlights the severe impact of the invasion and destruction on Mr. Idowu, his family, and business operations, emphasising the need for accountability and justice in addressing violations of fundamental rights.