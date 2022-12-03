What informed your skincare and wellness brand and how are you delivering your mandate?

The Skincare brand was born out of passion for Natural and Organic skincare formulation. With the vision to be one of the Leading Companies in Nigeria sourcing for quality and affordable raw materials for other skincare formulators ensuring that cancer of the skin and other cancer is reduced drastically if the right organic raw materials is supplied to formulators.

In Nigeria today, we see that a lot of cosmetics vendors now formulate skincare and hair care products without adding toxic chemicals to their formulations. The Wellness brand which is the Therapy Clinic has helped a lot of women trying to conceive achieved that without IVF, Surgery and other methods that could cause adverse effects on their health in future. We have herbs that cure infections, remove cysts and shrinks fibroids that are within 2cm to 5cm. This is what we want to do, putting smiles on people’s faces.

You are passionate about helping others gain a wholesome balance in their body, what brought about this?

You run a therapeutic clinic alongside a skincare organic store, how significant is it to the wellness and skin care industry, particularly for women?

The skin is one of the largest organs of the body. Because of this, caring for your skin can directly affect your overall health. Your skin acts as a protective shield and is most vulnerable to outside elements. It’s affected by more factors than you may think. For instance, exposure to UV radiation in tanning beds, exposure to chemical toxins in tobacco, unprotected sun exposure for long periods of time, not getting enough rest, fluids, or nutrition, aging, can play a role in your overall skin health. All these play major roles in the life of a woman. Most of our therapeutic equipment help beautify from within due to the circulatory effect. When you do cupping, it helps brighten and radiate the skin instantly. Every woman wants to look good and this can only be achieved when there are no health challenges.

Is there a distinction between natural and organic, how affordable and accessible is organic skincare products in Nigeria?

In order for accessibility of the raw organic materials that is why we have been able to start selling the products and even got NAFDAC approval to sell. It is very affordable as well. One thing that I love about the natural product is that it has a distinct effect on the skin, it reveals a natural glow compared to someone bleaching.

During the 3rd anniversary of UandNature Therapy and Skincare, you highlighted the need for a proper healthcare system for Nigeria’s growth and how UandNature is addressing that. Can you expand on strategies taken and to what extent has that been done?

So far, we have started the Health talk at the clinic, where people come to listen to me, to learn about various ways to get out of their health conditions and challenges. We also endeavour to share these health talks on our social media platforms and our website.This is an initiative we are ready to take to different communities, religious organizations, schools and cultural groups for people to know how to identify health warning signs.

What sustainability-related issues is the industry facing, how can they be resolved, and how can advancement be gauged?

The need for integration between TCAM and the Nigerian Medical board is important. Once we integrate, we can be assured of proper cooperation and the general public will be able to see us in the CAM practice as capable of handling health issues as well. We in the TCAM group have started studying hard and improving on the knowledge transferred to us by our forefathers, a lot of herbalists are now degree holders in Public health and other Natural medicine programme. We are really advancing in the scope of medicine by going back to school to know the basics of the human body and health. I have been studying and attending different health related and medical programme to improve my knowledge which has been a delightful thing to me and my job as an Integrative Medicine Practitioner.

What is the ideal way to integrate national and local initiatives to increase growth in the health and wellness industry?

Through organizational bodies or Associations, like I said earlier, until the Medical board or council agree upon integrating with us, the Health care delivery through TCAM will not be well recognized. A lot of people are returning to herbs. The way forward is to educate and enlighten people the more through the media (TV, radio, newspapers, magazines and social media)

What are the challenges you face in the industry and how do you cope with them?

Most of the challenges are already getting solved when people try out our therapies and realized they have missed a lot by not subscribing to it earlier than expected.

Another challenge is structure, the cost of getting a good location and building to operate. High cost of rent and the issue of commercial business not allowed in some areas or estates in Abuja is a major challenge for us. If the Government can assist with allocation of good space or land for Therapy clinics in some areas, it will go a long way.

The level of development in health, wellness and skincare industry is progressively being caught up by the regulatory environment. To achieve collective advancement, how has UandNature adhered with regulations and collaborated with authorities?

For Uandnature, we know what we want, what the Government want and we are trying so hard to comply. We have registered with NAFDAC to get approval to sell raw organic materials, we are also registered with the Federal Ministry of Health (TCAM department) to register the clinic, we are members of different associations under the Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicines Practitioners in order to be a recognized healthcare facility in the nation. We are aiming high to join the International body soonest.

Looking at the next ten years in Nigeria, what is the future like for the health, wellness and skincare sector and what level of advancement do you expect the sector in to have achieved?

As for me, we are already in the future here in Nigeria. Many decades ago, our founding fathers, The Ancient Greek father of medicine Hippocrates said,’” if there’s a way to heat the bones, then all diseases can be treated.” We are in that era of Heating the bones at Uandnature Therapy Clinic now and we are getting great results from this Therapy. Most ailments and diseases start in the bones and we have the technology to heat it out.

Very soon, a lot of our politicians and rich people will stop travelling out of the country for medical treatment as we are already having all the equipment and technicality of what they go outside the country to get .

We urge the public to embrace the Health and Wellness sector for a better improved healthcare delivery for all.