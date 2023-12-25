Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has narrated how he encountered Jesus Christ.

Odumodublvck, who credited Jesus for his success explained this while speaking as a guest on the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

He said “When I left school, I didn’t have money and I was going through a very difficult time so my mum told me that when you have looked left, right and everywhere, you have to go and meet God.

“I was like let me try this God P. Let me see how it works. But then again, there was a time I didn’t believe in Jesus because the stories were not adding up. How will you tell me five loaves, two fishes? All those things you know we were trying to use our logic to argue spiritual things. That’s the most stupid thing anyone can do. That’s why I hate all these woke people.

He further urged those who always criticise him for his lifestyle and social media personality to desist from doing so, stressing that he is nobody’s role model. “I’m nobody’s role model. Jesus is there. Follow Jesus”, he stated.