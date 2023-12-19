A former governorship candidate in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), on Tuesday narrated how he escaped death during the recent road accident that almost took his life.

Oke, who said the accident nearly claimed his life along Ore -Okitipupa road a few months ago, noted that the accident tried to shake his faith and put his family members and friends on edge.

Speaking at the DOME, the venue of his interdenominational thanksgiving in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday, Oke said the “journey I embarked on to the southern part of Ondo State, on Friday, August 25, 2023, was like any other ones I made in the past, but turned out to be a memorable watershed, as I had a very close shave with death.”

He said, “It was God who gifted me with life, a day death almost made itself an inevitable compulsive choice for me. Guy de Maupassant has effectively captured the fickleness of life when he opines that: “How strange life is, how fickle! How little is needed for one to be ruined or saved! ”

Speaking on how the accident happened, Oke said, “Due to the recklessness of a road user, a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, and dangerously overtook another vehicle at a sharp bend, needed to escape having a head-on collision with the vehicle I was travelling in.

In an attempt by my driver to avert running to it, he manoeuvred the vehicle, very swiftly but reasonably timely, but the dislocated vehicle that we were trying to escape, in an ordinarily inexplicable way, hit our vehicle from the rear, forcing it to somersault about three times.”

His words, “In the process of this auto gymnastics, I was flung out of the vehicle, leaving my driver, personal assistant, and the security detail trapped inside. By the time my driver and others managed to squeeze themselves out of the wreck of the vehicle, I was lying flat in the middle of the road.

“Mercifully, no vehicles were driving past the very busy road at that moment, and God saved me from being run over and crushed to death.

“The questions then are; how did I avoid being run over by another vehicle; why did I not hit my head on the tarred road; why did I not suffer spinal cord injury but for fractured bones and broken ribs, if not for the abundant mercy and divine invisible hand of God that was involved?

“Just before my driver and others got out of the vehicle, it caught fire, and got razed down after their miraculous escape, while I was moved away from the middle of the highway to the roadside. Our evacuation from the accident scene to the Trauma Centre in Ondo by good Samaritans was a major medical step to halt our drift from life to death, even though there were no noticeable life-threatening physical injuries sustained.

“After the initial medical attention in Ondo, I was moved to Akure for observation and preparation to Abuja for concentrated clinical and family care.

“The devil did not give up on the need to precipitate complications when my treatment lasted, but God summarily silenced him. By the good involvement of the God that cures, wonderful efforts of medical doctors that care, and committed family members as well as friends that provided needed emotional and physical support, my bones were strengthened, my body was renewed, and my emotions were recalibrated, and I am sufficiently sound today.”