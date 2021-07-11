Culture is the way of life of a people however, for the Kilba tribe in Adamawa State they have their unique way of burying the dead, HUSSAINI HAMMANGABDO writes.

The news of a loved one’s death hits every person differently. Nonetheless, the aftermath of that news, then, takes unique forms according to cultures and tradition. To bury the dead in Kilba, a tribe in Adamawa State, a little hole is dug at the burial site of the dead person, then the most elderly person in the dead person’s family enters the hole and forces the dead body into the hole before coming out.

This rite is also common among Christian tribesmen around Mandara Mountain and valley, Gwoza, Marghi, Pabbir/Bura, Höna, Higgi, Wagga, Wula, Vengo, Sukur, etc.

Though westernisation has threatened the survival of some of these cultures thereby making it difficult for younger ones to understand the cultural rites, norms, and values that abound in their culture, it was in realisation of these that some group of Kilba people came together and formed a non-governmental organisation called Hoba Revitalisation Initiative (HRI) aimed at ensuring that these cultures do not extinct because it has been said that many cultures might go into extinction amidst high tech culture in the 21st century.

Giving an overview of the cultural rites for burying the dead in Kilba, Prof Cletus Emmanuel Sharndama during an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend in his hometown Banshika in Hong LGA of Adamawa state narrates that burial rites in the ancient Kilba community is complex and varies depending on the age of the deceased person.

Prof Sharndama who is the author of Aspect of Heba (Kilba) Folklore, said immediately if someone passes on, wailing (Lela) would be heard.

He said upon hearing the wailing, people would rush to the house where the wailing is coming from to enquire what happened.

He said what followed next would be mourning and comments by the people about how the bereaved died.

The Professor said messages would then be sent to close relations of the deceased by foot or via horse. He said, “The process of sending such a message to the bereaved person’s family is called (beze Tiwi). He said if the deceased is aged, the sisters would come singing elegiac songs called jiga-dela”

HabeTel: Burial

Prof Sharndama said at a typical kilba burial ceremony, the corpse of a chieftain whether one that ruled or posthumous is not washed in his compound.

He said the body would be conveyed to Hong and laid in Vi Tah-a a very small hut.

Nowadays, he said the wake keep is done in the house of the deceased but drums are not played.

He continued, “The following day, the corpse would be washed and shaved by the members of the Batari family.

“Batari clan is said to be the custodian of the royal cap woven from spear grass called depe-depeu. A lock of the hairs called jigawadu would be removed and given to the heir to the throne (the first son).

“On collecting the lock of hair, the heir would step out of the graga and head straight to his house or where it would be kept.”

He noted that a fresh leather loincloth obtained from a ram slaughtered in Garga called pezhitlafa will also be tied to the waist of the corpse.

“The dead body would then be dressed in burial costumes, which include ngamdu (big white gown), li salam (striped gown), doramambl (the spirit’s cap) ambaku (long red cap), sirambur (special leather shoe) among others.

“Having been dressed, the corpse would be moved out of the Garga cult by being lowered down from a rock onto takut.

A member of the Hong kingmakers would be made to serve as takutel; translated as ‘the king’s horse’.”

Prof Sharndama said the king’s horse would stand at a lower position and bend slightly.

He said the officiating ministers in the shrine would lower the corpse down gently onto the horse’s back.

“As the body is being lowered, the kingmakers would scream honorary slogans such as kanati, zabuciwar, alevari and clap simultaneously.

“Then the channghabal (the bearer of the royal wooden trumpet) announces the completion of the rituals in the shrine.

He next sounds the trumpet, (dlebwal) beem-beem-beem.”

He said the members of the Hong kingmakers in unison would belem-belem meaning they have not cheated the corpse or his relation.

He said, “Ululations, shrilling, and howling in acknowledgment would fill the atmosphere on each sounding of the trumpet (papam) and the dlebwal (mother drum).”

He narrated that thereafter, the king’s horse would move the corpse to an open arena not far from the Garga shrine.

He noted that this was also done during the burial of the Ndagwakwa in 1984 and Bello Ndngabat tiya in 2004.

“There, drums would be played for the first time and gwadangsal-sal would be performed three times. Other songs such as mbaya and miyabli’u may also be performed.

“To mark the end of the rite at the central cult, a masculine war dance called pesedi would be performed.

“The youths of the Hong clans thereafter would carry off the corpse to pede hills where the dubukuma/tili and his boys would do the final interment.

The king is usually buried in a sitting position in a vertically sank grave called (hu-beng-beng).

As part of the burial rite, he said the husband of the first daughter is obliged to provide a basket full of charcoal and a wooden stool.

He said the king would be seated on the wooden stool with his back resting against the wall of the grave.

Prof Sharndama said his shield (if any) in those days was divided into two.

“One part was placed in his front and the other at the back,” he said.

He said the charcoal will then be poured around him.

“A special small golden knife (if any) would be tied to his right arm, while a silver dish called tasaundea would be placed over his head.

“In the evening, drumming and singing which would last for seven days begins.

“Forming part of the songs performed would be gwadangsal-sal, and other types of panegyrics of the dead and funeral dirges,” he said.

Tliya Lim: Sacrifice over the Grave Pot

Prof Sharndama said the Tliya sacrifice is done on the seventh day.

He said in those days, Kwa’ala and tease Ze’ula required (the first son and first daughter) to go to the grave in the company of few members of Hong Kingmakers.

As part of the Tliya, he said a pot with an open base called Lim would be planted on the grave.

“A goat would be slaughtered and the blood sprinkled over the pot.

“These days, the name of the king and the date he died are written on it. Several of these pots are seen today on the grave of kings at peba hill of kerame Hong,” he said.

Dledeu: Rites of grave cleansing

The professor said Dledeu comes up in September or November (hya medefa or Hya dla n Heba).

He said a male’s dledeu is done in either of the masculine moons.

He said the chief’s grave cleansing differs slightly from those of the commoners.

Speaking further, he said drumming and singing begin on the day brewing of the beer starts and continues till the seventh day, the day of the ceremony proper.

He stressed that a Goat would also be sacrificed and wine brewed.

He noted that on the day of the ceremony, the cleansing of the grave at peba hill would be done in the morning or evening.

He said, “Libations and little of the wine brewed would be poured on the grave. In the evening, gwadang sal-sal would be performed three times after a speech by an elder to usher in the ceremony.

“Drumming and singing which started on the first day would continue till dawn. The date of the final funeral would be announced as agreed upon by the relations and sal kwa’ala in the morning.”

Tiwi: Final Funeral

Prof Sharndama said the final funeral ceremony of the chief used to be delayed till April.

He said Sal-kwa’ala would procure a bull as well as the family of the deceased.

He noted that wine would be brewed by the relations in the central booth.

“The family will be put to shame if excess wine is not provided,” he said.

Prof Sharndama said the son and daughter-in-law would also brew beer and prepare special dishes called njang.

“Dancing processions (saru) would be taken just like during the funeral of the commoners. The ceremony would also end with se-defa and hub them hwaa on the following day,” he added.