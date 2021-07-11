The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has thrown its weight behind the position of the 17 southern governors who at their recent meeting in Lagos, resolved that power must return to the South in the 2023 general elections, saying the only thing that will stop agitations in Nigeria is good governance.

This is, as the PFN said, the North has done two terms of four years each, hence, the need for the South to get the presidency

The apex body of pentecostal churches in Nigeria conveyed the support at a press conference in Lagos.

The national president, Bishop Wale Oke, said except justice, fairness and equal treatment were meted on every Nigerian irrespective of place of origin, religious or other affiliation, separatist agitations will not stop in the country.

He said: “The only thing that will stop agitation is good governance. And by good governance, we are talking of a government where everybody feels they have equal stake, equal opportunity and equal representation. So long as people feel that they are marginalised, sidelined there will always be agitators who will want to champion the course of emancipation for their people.”

Bishop Oke, therefore, appealed to government at every level to make sure that there is equity in representation and participation by the people in the government.

“Until that is done, agitations will never stop. The moment there is equity in representation and in participation and people feel oh our people are there, what are you exiting for?

“We are stronger together. We are better together. But that togetherness is not a togetherness of an overlord and those who are subservient. It is a togetherness where every Nigerian is equal, equal rights before the law, equal opportunities in governance.

“So those who govern us at the federal level, state level and local government level must ensure that there is equity and fair representation otherwise agitation will not end. If you silence Nnamdi KANU and silence Sunday Igboho others will still rise. Let’s deal with inequity in representation and participation then agitation will die naturally,” Oke advised.