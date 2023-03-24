Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State yesterday condemned the gruesome murder of Mr Oyibo Nwali, a PDP agent in Onicha Igboeze and Mr Peter Nweke, the Ezza North local government area party chairman by suspected political thugs during the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Addressing journalists on the position of the party on the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly elections, the state party chairman, Barr Ifeanyi Nworie, said that a good number of its supporters are currently admitted at different hospitals in the state following unwarranted attacks on them by political thugs.

Nworie said apart from those killed and several others injured, many are also languishing in the police cell following trump up charges levelled against them and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the members.

Nworie who expressed sadness over his illegal detention by the police for over 30 days without trial, said that “just today, the state commissioner of police has also invited a former governorship candidate of the PDP and former commissioner for works and transport, Engr. Paul Okorie, over alleged illegal possession of firearms.”

He said in a bid to intimidate members of the PDP in the state, the police in connivance with the state government arrested the Amagu Nsokara ward party chairman on the election day on a trump-up charge adding that the ward chairman is still languishing in the police custody till date.

Nworie accused the police of indiscriminately arresting its members on trump-up charges brought against them by the APC government, adding that there was calculated attempt to arrest Engr Paul Okorie, detain him, arraign him and remand him in prison custody.

The party maintained that its governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, is the duly elected candidate by the people of the state and rejected the election result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“It has become expedient for us to express our disgust, indignation and dissatisfaction over the spurious manufacture of results that upturned the victory against Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii.

“We unflinchingly state that our candidate was duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast in the election for the office of the Governor of Ebonyi State,” he said.

Nworie also said that the party is currently investigating the activities and roles played during the governorship election by some of its chieftains, adding that after investigations, sanctions would be meted out to those indicted.