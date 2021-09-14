The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Tse-Yandev camp, have cried out that hunger, starvation and diseases are threatening their lives.

This is even as our correspondent, who visited the camp located along Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Màkurdi Road, gathered that over 200 IDPs are already suffering from Malaria, cough, diarrhoea, among other diseases.

The chairman of the camp, Gabriel Iyev, in an interview with our correspondent lamented that the absence of government’s presence in the camp since its inception in December 15, 2020, has left them at the mercy of churches and philanthropists.

According to Iyev, a Lagos-based NGO few days ago visited the camp and donated the sum of N50,000 for the purchase of malaria drugs which were bought and shared among the IDPs, but due to the huge number of the infected persons, the drugs were not able to go round.

“With the help of the NGO, we bought some drugs and started treating those who came down with severe symptoms, but the drugs did not go round because as you can see the IDPs are exposed to mosquitoes and cold, day and night.

“We have over 10,000 IDPs from Guma, Nasarawa, Màkurdi, Gwer-West and part of Nasarawa and Taraba States, who are still counting because the last tranche of IDPs who arrived the camp recently due to renewed attacks and are yet to be profiled,” he said.

While decrying the lack of government’s presence at the camp, Iyev said the IDPs were going through a lots of trauma and needed urgent attention in the area of food, health services and shelter.

“As you can see, the IDPs here are staying in the makeshift tents and this has brought a lot of health hazards for them especially when it is raining.

“We heard that the governor has given approval for this camp to be properly registered and taken care of, but we are yet to feel the impact. Any time it is about to rain, I will start evacuating the IDPs especially the elderly, children and pregnant women to uncompleted buildings around here because they can’t stay in this makeshift tents when it is raining, so we are calling on the government, NGOs and all well-meaning Nigerians to come to our aid,” he said.

He maintained that for those who are much younger, when it is raining, they remain standing anywhere they find a place till the rain is over, adding that “this is a situation we have found ourselves.”

While commending Doctors without Borders for coming to the aid of the IDPs by providing portable water as well as building toilets and bathrooms in order to stem the outbreak of diseases in the camp, the chairman also called on the government to beef up security in their localities to enable them go back to their ancestral homes.

Some of the IDPs who spoke to our correspondent said that they can’t wait to go back to their ancestral homes to continue with their farming activities in order to cater for their families, adding that they were tired of living at the mercy of NGOs, churches, among others for survival.