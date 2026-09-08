Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has died while receiving treatment for a heart condition in Zanzibar.

Hafidh died at about 8am on Monday, September 7, at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, according to Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi, who announced his death.

Ndejembi expressed condolences to President Samia, her family, relatives and friends, as well as the people of Tanzania. He also said funeral arrangements were underway in Kizimkazi, a village in Zanzibar.

Hafidh was an agricultural academic who largely maintained a low public profile during his wife’s political career.

He married Samia in 1978, before she entered national politics, and the couple had four children, three sons and a daughter.

Their daughter, Wanu Hafidh Ameir, is a politician who serves in Zanzibar’s House of Representatives.

Hafidh’s death has prompted an outpouring of condolences from leaders across Africa, including Kenyan President William Ruto, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye.

President Samia became Tanzania’s first female president in 2021 following the death of her predecessor, John Magufuli.