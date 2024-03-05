The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has commenced the training programme for another batch of 123 indigenes of Ogoni ethnic nationality, which is designed to equip them on electricals, in preparation for the coming Ogoni Power Project.

The training commenced yesterday at the Skills Development Centre of the Kenule Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, the headquarters of Khana local government area of Rivers State.

It is for Ogoni citizens drawn from the four communities in Khana and Tai LGAs of the state.

Giving details of the technical training programme, the managing director of Petro Extra Energy Services, Engr John Yowika, said his company had been engaged by HYPREP to localise training of Ogonis with such skills that would enable them participate in aspects of the Ogoni Power Project.

Yowika, who said the first batch of the training had earlier been concluded at Sakpenwa in October 2023, stated that the training is for Ogoni persons who are electricians, artisans, including those with Bachelors, Masters, and PhD from Ogoni.

He said: “The programme will expose trainees to aspects of transmission line, distribution line, earthing system, transformer installation handling, sub-station construction, as well as handling electrical equipment, and electrical health safety.

“Alongside the Ogoni Clean-up Programme, HYPREP is embarking on an ambitious electricity power project to light up the entire Ogoniland as well.”