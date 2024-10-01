Immediate-past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru el-Rufai said that he can swear with the Holy Qur’an that he never stole money belonging to the Kaduna State while in office.

The former governor also challenged his predecessors to swear with the Holy Book if they are confident they their hands were clean.

el-Rufai made the declaration and gave the challenge on Tuesday while featuring in an Hausa programme on Freedom Radio Kaduna as monitored by our correspondent.

He emphasised that he was in politics to serve the people and not to steal, adding that he was financially comfortable before becoming the governor.

“I did not join politics to steal money or enrich myself. I was satisfied with what I had before becoming governor. I am ready to swear with the Qur’an to prove my innocence if other former governors and current leaders would do the same.

“I have always prayed for guidance in all I do, and I strive not to betray the trust of the people. Whenever the former governors of Kaduna State and other leaders are ready to swear with the Qur’an that they never misappropriated public funds, I will join them. I have no fear because I know I never took money that belonged to the people.

“My administration has been accused without any clear evidence of where the money went missing or who took it. My allies are being targeted and invited by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as part of a smear campaign against me.

“I have left everything to Allah’s judgment. I have prayed and will remain silent on the issue. I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against those tarnishing my name, but for now, I’m focused on my activities like reading and writing.

“I will continue to serve the people. You don’t need to hold a position in government to serve. We are still working with like-minded individuals who genuinely want to serve the people, not those seeking to enrich themselves.

“I intend to return to politics in 2027 after completing my studies. There is no retirement in politics. By the will of Allah, we will return and continue serving the people.

“I was quiet to see how things would turn out, but for me, I always ask Allah to help me in whatever I do in life because, as a human being, I always try not to do anything wrong or betray people’s trust.

“I always say that whenever the former governors of Kaduna State and other leaders decide to take an oath swearing with the Quran that they never took people’s money, I’m also ready to swear. This is because I know that I didn’t go into public service to steal or take people’s money.

“I joined politics only to serve the people of Kaduna State; I didn’t come to look for money, because I give glory to Allah that I’m contended with what I had even before becoming governor. Yet, we were accused of misappropriation of funds during our tenure without being given a specific area where the money went missing or who took it.

“I already prayed two Raka’at on Friday night, leaving everything to Allah seeking His judgment. This is why I’m not saying much about the issue,” he stressed.