In a truly emotional and moving moment, chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onoriode Oborevwori, popularly known as Onos, has said that his winning the Best Commissioner of the Year Award at the 3rd Nigeria-France Sports Award in Paris would not have been possible if Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, did not support him and gave him the embalming environment to thrive in.

The NFSA ceremony, held on October 20 at the elegant Maison Des Arts in Le Plessis-Robinson, Paris, brought together leading figures from Nigeria’s sports landscape to celebrate excellence in leadership, grassroots development, and international collaboration.

Organised by France-based Nigerian sports journalist and media entrepreneur, Babatunde Ojora, convener of OJB Sport, the event continues to shine a light on individuals who blend local impact with global influence.

Speaking after receiving his award, an emotional Onos said: “I’m so happy for winning this award. I was not expecting it but shocked. I want to thank God Almighty for this award. I dedicate this award to my family, to my elder brother, the Governor of Delta State, and the special people of Delta State, especially my athletes. They are the ones that made it possible for me to be here today. I appreciate, God bless you all.”

Since his appointment in November 2024, Onos has emerged as a visionary leader in the sports sector in Delta State. He has sustained the legacy and thriving model of youth development in sports in Delta State. His tenure has been defined by a strategic focus on school sports, gender-inclusive programmes and talent discovery , which has continued to make the state a national hub for sporting excellence.

More than just a sports administrator who introduces community-based development models, Onoriode Oborevwori is widely regarded as a leader whose efforts have created sustainable pathways for young athletes. His leadership has been credited with creating an environment where sports and education go hand-in-hand—a model that many now view as a national benchmark.

The night also saw several other notable figures recognised for their invaluable contributions. Zulu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, received the Award of Excellence for Grassroots Sports Development. Alhaji Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, popularly known as IBD Dende, was honoured with the Green and White Champion Award, while globally licensed FIFA and FA agent, Dr Drew Uyi, was acknowledged for his influence in global football representation.