I Didn’t Asks APC Leadership To Vacate My Property – Al-Makura

A former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has debunked claims that he asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to quit his property.

The property which is located along Jos Road, Lafia, served as campaign office of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The former governor bought the building from the management of the defunct First City Monument Bank for his hotel business.

He later donated the edifice to Gov. Sule’s campaign activities when the later indicated interest to vie for the state’s number one position in 2019.

It was also used during his re-election campaign ahead of the 2023 governorship election in the state, which he eventually won.

Reports recently claimed that Senator Al-Makura who lost his re-election bid for the Nasarawa South senatorial seat, withdrew the property for his personal use.