Chief Executive Officer of The Albino Foundation (TAF Africa), Jake Epelle, has expressed doubts over the quality of advice President Bola Tinubu received before nominating the immediate-pastcChairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as an ambassador.

Advertisement

Speaking on Monday during Channels Television’s breakfast show, ‘Sunrise Daily’, Epelle questioned the wisdom behind the decision, describing it as one that could deepen public distrust in Nigeria’s governance and electoral institutions.

“I don’t know who advised Mr. President about Mahmood, who happens to be, I don’t deny, a good friend of mine,” Epelle said.

Advertisement

“I thought that Prof should have been relaxing, maybe in his country home or going back to the university to teach. I have no idea that he’s still interested in political office, but that’s up to him. But that’s one appointment that I take with a pinch of salt. I don’t think that the President was properly advised.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the Presidency had on Saturday, November 29, 2025, released a second list of 32 ambassadorial nominees, which included Yakubu, former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), former minister Femi Fani-Kayode, and former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

Epelle criticised the political process that informed such appointments, arguing that they often reflect the influence of a small group of power brokers rather than the national interest.

“Remember that these appointments are made by cabals, just a handful of people that are very close to the President, who will advise him,” he noted.

The rights advocate added that many of the names presented to the Senate for confirmation were “expired,” suggesting that they represented a recycled pool of individuals with little to offer in terms of fresh ideas or credible representation.

“Those names are expired as far as I’m concerned. There are too many people who have been in the political space and all types of spaces with very little contributions,” he said.

Epelle further accused the administration of neglecting due process and national balance in the selection process.

“Federal character was not respected in this context; it was more of political tokenism and doing favours to those who have done one thing or the other for them,” he argued.

He urged the President to adopt a more transparent and consultative approach in future nominations, particularly when they involve individuals whose recent roles in sensitive national institutions could raise questions about neutrality or public trust.

“Nigerians expected clearer vetting, wider consultation, and better-quality advice on sensitive appointments,” he said.

The President’s latest list came after an earlier batch that included former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, Amin Dalhatu, and Colonel Lateef Are (retd.), which has already been forwarded to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Epelle’s remarks added to growing public debate over Tinubu’s ambassadorial list, with critics arguing that the choices reflect political patronage rather than merit or national representation.