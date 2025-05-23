Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has revealed that Dillian Whyte remains one boxer that he has so much hatred for.

Both men have been embroiled in a bitter feud for several years, stemming back to their vested days. Whyte beat AJ on points in an amateur bout in 2009, forming the basis for a fierce rivalry.

When they rematched as professionals six years later, all hell broke loose in the ring at the end of the opening stanza when both men landed shots way after the bell.

However, reflecting on the past incident, years after their sequel, Joshua admitted to hating Whyte during a candid press scrum interview.

“I just hate Dillian,” said Joshua. “The same way he writes it off, I write off [that fight with Dillian].

“That wasn’t me performing; that was just me and Dillian having a street fight, so that wasn’t a boxing match; we just wanted to fight.

“That was like South vs. North; we don’t get love like that.”