President of Nigeria Rowing, Canoe and Sailing Federation, Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni, says he has put in place succession plans that will ensure the continued development of the sport in the country after his exit.

He said has built rowing, canoeing and sailing sports from zero level to a greater height in Nigeria and he will ensure that the country remains on track for future success.

The former transports minister, who spoke to newsmen on the sidelines of Saturday’s final of the first Confederation of Africa Canoe Sprint and Para Canoe qualifiers paddle for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the well-manicured canoe lanes in Jabi Lake, Abuja, expressed excitement for successful hosting of the first ever Canoe Sprint & Para Canoe Olympic qualifiers in Nigeria.

“It is a privilege for us to host Olympic qualifiers in Nigeria. We have never hosted an Olympic Qualifier before, but here we are hosting 16 African nations. Before now, it used to be the Northern or Southern African countries hosting African qualifiers for the Olympics. But since I came on board as the president of the Nigeria Canoe, Sailing and Rowing Federation, we made this beautiful lay which was done by the Olympics standard and the world body was impressed with it . We also demonstrated capacity to host international events during the Boat championship held here in Abuja and we were awarded the right to host this Olympic qualifier.

“ From zero level, I brought this game up to where it is today. Boats given to us by the international body were at the seaport for 11 years till I came on board and I was able to move around to get the boats.

“Everything depends on the individual, but every good leader must train somebody to take over from him and I have trained somebody who will succeed me after I leave.”

The structures are there, although, in any given structure individuals can work just like in a football team, some would score the goal and some will just waste your efforts. But, I assure you that the structures are on the ground and Nigeria is going to move forward,” Porbeni said.