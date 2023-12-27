Professor Charles Igwe, Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has revealed that his administration inherited a staggering 104 unfinished projects upon taking office in 2019.

Speaking while interacting with journalists on the achievements of his administration since 2019, Igwe said the projects, encompassing various funding sources like TETFUND interventions, NEEDS assessments, capital allocations, and internally generated funds, posed a significant challenge.

However, demonstrating their commitment to progress and resource management, Professor Igwe and his team have successfully completed 73 of these inherited projects.

The remaining 31 are currently in progress, he stressed.

Notable completed projects include the renovation of staff quarters, the construction of the Institute of African Studies’ Cultural Center, and the construction of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry.

Professor Igwe emphasized their dedication to prudent resource utilization as the key to achieving these milestones.

Furthermore, Professor Igwe noted that their accomplishments extend beyond physical infrastructure. They have actively encouraged their staff to conduct impactful research, moving away from the era of shelved research projects. This commitment to research excellence promises to further propel UNN forward.