Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, has said that his administration was ever committed to right the wrongs of the past and champion genuine reconciliation with the people of Southern Kaduna.

The governor stated this on Thursday in a message to the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association Congress, held at the Throneroom Trust Ministry in Kafanchan.

Speaking through the Senior Special Assistant on Religious Affairs (Christian Matters) who is also the chairman, Kaduna Baptist Conference, Rev. Dr. Ishaya Adamu Jangado, Governor Sani explained that his administration has realised some of the mistakes of the past administrations and was willing to address them for the progress and development of the state.

He appealed to the Christian community in the area to support and rally round the current administration at all levels in other to achieve the needed development, even as he pledged to continue to operate an inclusive government in the state that will be fair and just to all.

Earlier, the chairman of the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, said the end-of-year meeting was convened in order to debrief members by way of presenting a mid-term report, reappraise the just-concluded general election, draw up strategies for future engagements, as well as pray for the future of the land.

He announced plans by the Association to organise seminars in different zones of Southern Kaduna, which will improve and further increase the knowledge of Clergies in the area and also raise a special treasury that will be used to assist disadvantaged pastors in Southern Kaduna irrespective of denominations.

While thanking the Governor for seeing the need to bridge the gap created by the previous administrations in the state, the SKCLA Chairman pledged the Association’s commitment to continue to support any positive decision that will be to the progress and development of the people of Southern Kaduna.

He used the congress to also clear the air on some misconceptions and rumours that he received monies meant for members from politicians during the build-up to the 2023 general election.

The meeting commiserated with the family of late Reverend (General) Yakubu Yerima Kure (retired) over his demise.

In a tribute, Apostle Kure eulogised the deceased, describing him as not just a fine soldier, but an evangelist of Christ who went for missions side by side with him and still remained committed even in his last days.

He prayed God to accept his soul and grant the immediate family, the Government and people of Kaduna State, as well as the Nigerian Army and the nation as a whole the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

During the congress, the Pastors who were drawn from 10 Local Government Areas in the zone, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Association and commended them for the zeal and sacrifices they have been making to take the Association to greater heights and improve the image of the church in Southern Kaduna.