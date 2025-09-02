Ben Kure, a former Political Adviser to the immediate-past Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed regret for supporting his former principal, accusing him of leading a divisive administration during his eight-year tenure.

Kure, who featured on Channels Television, said he was part of the pioneer team that built the All Progressives Congress (APC) structure in Kaduna State, which eventually produced El-Rufai as governor.

“I am a pioneer interim management committee member that set up the APC in Kaduna State. I led the registration of members in Kaduna State alongside retired Colonel Abdullah, distinguished Senator M.B. Saleh, and former member of the House of Representatives representing Birnin-Gwari and Giwa, Honourable Shehu Balarabe,” he said.

According to him, El-Rufai entered Kaduna politics without any political base but relied on party loyalists to secure the governorship ticket.

“When Mallam Nasir El-Rufai came, he came as a greenhorn in Kaduna politics, without base, without structure. We were the full soldiers that ensured that he clinched his ticket and became governor. I was Director General of the campaign in 2015 and in 2019,” Kure explained.

However, he said his greatest political regret was supporting El-Rufai, alleging that the former governor thrived on division.

“In my life, I have never regretted taking action like following or joining hands to support Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

“It is highly regrettable because he was laundered to us as a nationalist, but what we saw of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in eight years of leadership as governor of Kaduna State is nothing but politics of exclusion, politics of discrimination, and politics of divide and rule,” Kure said.

He stressed that El-Rufai thrived in crisis. “When he joins heads, that is when he thrives. He used religion, he used tribes and sentiments to knock the heads so that he can have his way through,” he alleged.

When asked if he noticed these traits while serving under the former governor, Kure said his loyalty to the party kept him committed despite his reservations.

“I am a very strong party loyalist,” he told Channels Television.

On when he discovered the “dark sides” of El-Rufai, he said, “All through his time, but we have been stomaching this so that the party can grow, and we believe that by the grace of God, in the future, we are going to have a person that will redeem the ills that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai emitted on the good people of Kaduna State.”