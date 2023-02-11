A popular Kannywood singer, Naziru Ahmad, alias ‘Sarkin Waka’, has claimed that he was offered a whooping sum of N150 million and a car worth N80 million to dump the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for another candidate in the 2023 elections.

Naziru is one of the singers who composed campaign songs for Atiku’s presidential campaign, and also accompanies the former Vice President anywhere in the Northern part of the country for performance during campaign rallies. He composed the popular anti-APC song – ‘APC Sai Mun Bata Wuta…’

The Kannywood singer also sings for traditional rulers in the North and was turbaned ‘Sarkin Waka’ by the immediate-past Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Speaking on the Hausa Service of DW Radio over the weekend, which was monitored by our correspondent, Naziru said he turned down the offer of the money and car to leave Atiku’s camp because he had conviction that the PDP presidential candidate was a better option for Nigeria in the upcoming presidential poll.

The singer, however, did not reveal those who offered him the money and car.

According to him, Atiku is healthier than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that opinion-moulders like him should prioritise national interest over personal interests as they mobilise people to vote in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“I was asked to leave Atiku for another candidate and be paid the sum of N150 million in addition to a car worth N80 million but I rejected it. I rejected the offer because I know that Atiku will deliver good governance and save Nigeria from its current deplorable condition.

“How will I support Tinubu who is not healthy and physically fit? Our religion also admonishes us to choose healthy persons as leaders for it is one of the qualities of a good leader,” Naziru stated.