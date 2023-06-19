I Was Poisoned At PDP Secretariat In 2018 – Wike

Former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has recounted his experience at the campaign secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018 where he almost died after he was poisoned.

He said he was diagnosed of liver and kidney failure at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.

Wike recalled that on a fateful Sunday in December 2018 when he was due to attend the thanksgivings of his former chief of staff, Chief Emeka Woke, he was incapacitated to attend the event because he had been poisoned.

Wike spoke yesterday at the family thanksgiving service organised in his honour at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom Deanery, of the Diocese of Niger Delta North.

The former governor said, “From that Sunday, I never came down from my room. It was bad, but those who attended the January 1, State Banquet of 2019, will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and I told my deputy governor to speak on my behalf.