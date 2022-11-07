Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Ugochukwu Edwards, better known as Frank Edwards, has publicly declared support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The songwriter and record producer took to his verified Twitter page on Monday to announce that come 2023, he would vote for the former vovernor of Anambra State to become Nigeria’s next president.

Edwards took a moment to take swipe at other presidential candidates, who shunned a presidential Town Hall meeting organized by Arise News on Sunday.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, were both absent at the event.

Atiku was, however, represented by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the event, Edwards said that if the politicians are already dodging events at this point, then Nigerians should expect more.

The singer’s tweet reads: “At this point, clearly and carefully, I will vote for Peter Obi. No matter what happens, at least I’ll be sure I tried to put my thumb of support in salvaging Nigeria.

“If at this point, people are already dodging events! What are we still talking about!!! Abeg Abeg.”