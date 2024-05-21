The International Association Of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has inaugurated Amb. Dr. Ifeanyi Ephraim Maduka as an Eminent Peace Ambassador under the category of a global diplomat.

Amb. Maduka, a renowned clinical psychologist, who is based in Dublin, Ireland, was inaugurated in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking on the occasion of his inauguration, the head of Secretariat of IAWPA, Amb. Dr. Don Umoh, described Amb. Maduka as an epitome of peace, who has always expressed his peace disposition in various areas of his life.

Amb. Umoh used the event to also announce that the International Management Team of the association after due consideration has also appointed Amb Maduka as its Country Director of Ireland. This position implies that he will oversee the activities of the association in Ireland.

Reacting to his inauguration as an Eminent Peace Ambassador and appointment as IAWPA Country Director Of Ireland, an elated Amb. Maduka promised to use his present position to push the ideals of the association, which are hinged on promoting global peace and harmony.

He stressed that he will engage in the human development aspect of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the United Nations not only in Ireland, his place of residence but also in Nigeria, his country of birth.