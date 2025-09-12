The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has strongly condemned the incessant attacks and criticisms against Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), following the successful celebration of his 50th birthday anniversary.

Advertisement

The association, through its International Spokesman, Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, said since his appointment as Managing Director, Dr. Ogbuku has made significant impacts in the NDDC, driving development strides in the Niger Delta region.

Some of his notable achievements, according to Amb. Nkweke, included development projects, saying he has commissioned four critical projects in Okirika Local Government Area of Rivers State, enhancing community development and improving residents’ well-being among many others.

Amb Nkweke also said Dr Ogbuku has also made emergency shelters which has seen the construction of six multi-purpose emergency shelters in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in case of flooding.

Amb Nkweke further stressed that since his emergence, he has installed solar lights in various communities of the Niger Delta which is very commendable leading to his being tagged with as the light of Niger Delta.

While buttressing his impact, the statement further stressed that the present administration of Samuel Ogbuku has promoted partnerships and collaboration with private and public institutions like NLNG and NNPCL for infrastructure development.

The statement said Dr. Ogbuku is a promoter of peace and sustainable development goals (SDGs). “Amb. Dr. Samuel Ogbuku is a promoter of peace and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. His leadership has fostered a peaceful work environment at NDDC, with no protests reported at the commission’s headquarters since he took office.”

The statement added that IAWPA will not fold its hands to see faceless persons tarnish the good efforts of Dr. Ogbuku, which have brought development strides to the Niger Delta region. “We stand by his commitment to peace, sustainable development, and the betterment of the Niger Delta community.”