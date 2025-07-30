In a grand ceremony held in Ethiopia, the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has inducted Amb. Dr. Attia Nasreddin Calvaliereh as Africa’s ‘Most Peaceful Man of the Year 2025’.

This prestigious award recognises Dr. Calvaliereh’s tireless efforts in promoting peace and supporting IAWPA’s peace advocacy initiatives across the continent.

Dr. Calvaliereh’s induction as Africa’s Most Peaceful Man was a testament to his remarkable contributions to peacebuilding and his dedication to IAWPA’s mission across the African continent, a feat the association, through its International Spokesman, Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, said no other African has achieved for the association.

Born in Asmara and educated at the American College of Switzerland, Dr. Calvaliereh, who holds Nigeria’s national honour – Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) medal – bestowed on him by President Bola Tinubu in Nigeria, has travelled extensively and holds a wealth of experience in corporate administration and governance.

Through his support of IAWPA, Dr. Calvaliereh has played a significant role in promoting peace and reducing tensions in Africa.

The award, according to Amb. Nkweke, was part of IAWPA’s side event during the just-concluded United Nations Food Systems Summit which also saw the induction of the immediate-past Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia as International Eminent Peace Ambassador at the Nigerian Mission House as well as the appointment of Vice President Kashim Shetima as Lifetime Grand Patron of the Africa Food Action Club in Ethiopia

IAWPA, with its Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has been working towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and fostering global peace.

The International Association of World Peace Advocates aims to promote peace and harmony among individuals, communities, and nations. It also supports humanitarian efforts by providing aid and support to those in need, particularly in times of crisis.

IAWPA has also embarked on empowering youth by developing the next generation of peace leaders through education and training.

Amb King Africa Eugene Mahlangu, the African President of IAWPA, recently emphasised the importance of peace and unity in Africa. He stated, “Let us embark on this journey together, united in our vision for a peaceful and prosperous Africa. Together, we will build a legacy of hope, unity, and progress for future generations.”

This induction ceremony marks a significant milestone in Dr. Calvaliereh’s journey as a peace advocate, and IAWPA looks forward to continuing their work together to promote peace and stability in Africa.