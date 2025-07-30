The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar has charged 30 newly graduated helicopter pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to rise to the demands of modern warfare by embracing continuous learning, teamwork, and the highest standards of professionalism.

Advertisement

Represented by NAF’s Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal Edosa, the CAS gave the charge on Wednesday during the Combined Graduation Ceremony of the Integrated Helicopter Pilot Course 9/2024 and Airline Transport Pilot Licence Course 2/2025 at the International Helicopter Flying School (IHFS) in Enugu.

Air Marshal Abubakar, in a statement by NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame congratulated the pilots for their achievement, reminding them that they have commenced a special journey.

“You are stepping into a dynamic and complex operational environment,” he said. “The threats to our national security are multifaceted and constantly evolving. Your success will depend not only on the flying skills you have acquired but, on your ability, to adapt, collaborate, and operate as part of a coordinated joint force.”

He called on the new pilots to wear their wings with humility and a deep sense of responsibility, stressing that they carry the hopes of a nation and the trust of a service that remains a pillar of peace and stability.

Abubakar said the graduation also marked a significant milestone for IHFS with the commissioning of its newly renovated aircraft hangar, a critical infrastructure upgrade aimed at improving maintenance capabilities and operational readiness.

He emphasised that the hangar was one of several ongoing projects, including a new school headquarters and 36 units of student accommodation, which demonstrate the NAF’s commitment to transforming IHFS into a global standard for helicopter training.

“The Nigerian Air Force is not only training pilots,” he stated, “we are building a self-reliant, mission-oriented, and resilient force capable of meeting the airpower demands of today’s battle space.”

The ceremony also featured the graduation of IHFS flight instructors who completed their Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) training, along with promotions for several instructors, reflecting the school’s growing instructional capacity and adherence to global best practices.

The CAS reaffirmed that IHFS remains a cornerstone of his command philosophy, which prioritises deliberate training, human capacity development, and infrastructure-driven operational excellence.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Rector and instructional team at IHFS, applauding their professionalism and dedication to producing world-class pilots.

The Aeronautical Engineering and Technical Services Limited, along with the School’s Board of Directors, also received praise for their oversight and strategic support.

The combined ceremony marked not just the celebration of pilot proficiency but the unveiling of a broader strategic vision for rotary-wing aviation in Nigeria’s evolving security architecture.