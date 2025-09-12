Following the success of the observance of the United Nations International Day of Police Cooperation, members of the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) visited the FCT Commissioner of Police at the FCT Command Headquarters in Abuja.

During the visit, the association fulfilled its promise to provide cash support to children of fallen heroes of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Additionally, IAWPA received names of children to be granted scholarships courtesy of Amb. Sunny Akhigbe of Books Embassy.

During the visit, drums of paint were donated for the refurbishing of the Public Relations Office of the FCT Police Command.

A brand new Police flag was officially handed over to the FCT Commissioner of Police for hoisting at the Command Headquarters.

Speaking during the presentation, Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, International Spokesman of IAWPA, praised the Inspector General of Police for being awarded the ‘Most Friendly Inspector General of Police in Africa’. Amb. Nkweke stressed that in recognition of the IGP’s efforts, IAWPA will initiate the ‘Inspector General of Police SDG Football Tournament’ in FCT.

The tournament, according to Amb Nkweke, aims to raise awareness for the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through community engagement, promoting unity, and targeting youth participation.

He further highlighted the benefits of the football tournament to include, amongst others, promoting awareness, saying the tournament will help raise awareness about the SDGs among participants, spectators, and the broader community, fostering a culture of understanding and support for sustainable development.

The tournament will also be used to encourage community engagement “by involving police officers, community members, and potentially youth, the tournament will encourage community engagement and participation in SDG-related activities.”

Amb. Nkweke said the football tournament will promote unity, teamwork, and peaceful interaction among participants, aligning with IAWPA’s goals of promoting peace and sustainable development.

Finally, he said by targeting the youth engagement, football, which is a popular sport that can attract youth participation, will help to engage younger generations in discussions and actions related to the SDGs.