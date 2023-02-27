Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has won election to the House of Representatives to represent Ethiope federal constituency of the State.

She polled 10,634 votes to defeat Hon. Roland Igbakpa, who is the incumbent member of the House of Representatives representing the constituency on the platform of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), who polled 3,591 votes, and Hon. Halims Agoda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 6,899 votes.

While Ibori-Suenu, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate comes first, Agoda was second while the incumbent lawmaker came third in the race.

Reacting to Ibori-Suenu’s victory, Delta State Campaign Council spokesperson of the PDP, Barr. Fred Latimore, said she deserved the landslide victory.

“Our people love Chief James Ibori and as such, it was incumbent on us to deliver his look alike daughter.

“She made it and will now be the member representing the good people of Ethiope federal constituency at the National Assembly from May 29, this year.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Ibori-Suenu will make us proud at the green chamber.

“The incumbent member, Hon Rolland Ben Igbakpa, has done his best and it’s Hon Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu’s tenure,” Latimore said.