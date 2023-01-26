Zlatan Ibrahimovic has criticised the Argentina players who mocked France following their World Cup final victory last month.

Argentina won their first World Cup since 1986 with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Les Bleus, after the entertaining match ended 3-3 through 120 minutes of action.

Following the final, Argentina were filmed mocking France star Kylian Mbappe in the dressing room; goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also teased the Paris Saint-Germain forward in their open-top bus parade.

Speaking to France Inter on Wednesday, Ibrahimovic said the players who “behaved badly” won’t be remembered as much as captain Lionel Messi.

“Messi is considered the best player in history, I was sure he was going to win,” Ibrahimovic said. “What will happen is that Mbappe will still win a World Cup.

“I’m not worried about him. I’m worried about the others in Argentina, because they will not win anything more. Messi has won everything and he will be remembered, but the rest who behaved badly, we can’t respect that.

“This is coming from me, speaking as a top professional player, that is a sign that you will win once, but you won’t win again. You don’t win like that.”

Ex-France international Patrick Vieira also said he was “disappointed” with Martinez for his celebrations.