Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu, said he will personally appear in courts to prosecute corrupt people.

Dr. Adamu stated this while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that as a way of ensuring that corrupt cases are handled properly, he will be taking up prosecution cases in court personally even if he is the first ICPC chairman to do so.

He said, “As the chairman of ICPC, I will be appearing in court during prosecutions. If there’s a case I feel the need to go to the court, I will be there.

This is one of thing I will do differently as the Chairman of ICPC.”

He said that he would be deciding on the very case to attend and could also assign some others to his senior staff.

He, however, admitted that even though the ICPC Act empowers him to do so, the Attorney-general of the Federation (AGF) has the right to stop his appearance as prosecutors of all federal government cases are approved by the AGF.

While revealing his agenda for the anti-corruption agency, Dr. Adamu said he would ensure continued collaboration with other sister agencies and he would involve the Nigerian Law School in the fight against corruption.

He also said that working closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would help reduce manpower deficit.

He also identified technical revolution of the ICPC as one of his major targets at the Commission, noting that the ICPC would witness digitalisation like never before.

On anti-corruption fight, the ICPC boss said he would ensure that justice is done and seen to have been done at all times even as he urged the media to join the fight against corruption.