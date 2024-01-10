Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, has taken an important step in strengthening the nation’s fight against corruption by initiating a high-level meeting with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), demonstrating ICPC’s commitment to fighting corruption through enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the EFCC yesterday, had in attendance the chairmen and management staff of the two anti-graft agencies and was aimed to deepen mutual cooperation and synergize efforts for greater impact in Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive, and discuss other areas of collaborations.

In his remarks, the chairman of ICPC stated that the visit to the EFCC was a show of commitment to the existing relationship between the two agencies.

He expressed the readiness of ICPC, under his leadership to provide the needed support and cooperation in the interest of eradicating corruption in Nigeria.

“It is important for us to work together, and we cannot do this without a good relationship. That’s why I think I need to extend this hand of friendship to the EFCC so that we can effectively partner in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“I am aware that there’s an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the EFCC and ICPC and I’m willing and ready to partner whenever there’s any issue of interest in the fight against corruption.

“I’ll be reaching out to my brother and chairman of EFCC on issues I think we can partner with because there’s no need for us to be duplicating responsibilities, wasting resources and time. I hope with this first meeting, we are going to be meeting regularly to review what we are doing together.”

On his part, the chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede concurred on collaboration saying the meeting had also presented an opportunity for the review of the existing MoU between the two agencies.

The EFCC boss also said that the political will of President Bola Tinubu to fight corruption, as demonstrated in recent events, was enough boost for anti-corruption agencies to give their best.