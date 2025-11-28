The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has labelled the recent conviction of Professor Cyril Ndifon, a former Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL) for sexual offences as a clear warning to predators in schools, offices, and higher institution.

Spokesperson of the ICPC & head media and public communications, Okor Odey, issued the warning on Friday in Abuja while presenting the facts of the matter.

According to Odeh, the verdict marks a watershed moment in the history of the commission and the nation’s fight for justice, adding that the judgement delivered by the Federal High Court in Abuja was not merely the outcome of a trial but a declaration that the rule of law will penetrate the deepest recesses of power and privilege.

He stated that the judgement was an indictment of the corrosive culture of impunity that allows predators to thrive in the shadows of Nigeria’s most trusted institutions, adding that: “This judgement is not the conclusion of a single, albeit grievous, legal battle.

“It is a clear and unequivocal signal of this Commission’s unwavering resolve to protect the vulnerable, to dismantle corrupt systems, and to hold powerful individuals accountable for their actions, no matter their status or title. It affirms that the trust placed in public officials is not a license for exploitation, and that the walls of our institutions must be shields for the innocent, not sanctuaries for predators.

“Let us now turn to the specifics of the court’s verdict, which provides the legal and moral foundation for a new chapter of accountability in our country.

“For the public to fully grasp the importance of this outcome, it is essential to present a clear and factual summary of the court’s decision. This verdict forms the foundation of our message today: that the rule of law will prevail and that evidence-based prosecution can and will succeed.

“The Federal High Court, after a meticulous trial, convicted the first defendant, Professor Cyril on Count 1 for violating Section 24 of the Cybercrime Act, 2015.

“The court found him guilty of causing a student, identified as Miss TKJ, to send pornographic and obscene photographs of herself to him. The Professor of law was also convicted on Count 2 for violating Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Odey also applauded the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and collaborating Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for lending their invaluable hands of support to the ICPC throughout the complex process of investigating and prosecution of Professor Ndifon.