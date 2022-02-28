The chief executive officer, iCreate Skill Fest, Mr Bright Jaja, has decried increase in youth unemployment in Nigeria, saying 70 per cent of construction firms are having a hard time filling trade positions such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, and tile layers among others.

He also called on the federal government not to relent in developing the capacity of youths in the country, adding that vocational skills acquisition remains panacea to curb unemployment in the country.

Jaja who disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja ahead of iCreate Skills Fest scheduled to take place in the nation’s capital said the younger generations are not interested in trades work, adding that available trade and technical education have been phased out, and the aging workforce are retiring.

“This year, iCreate Africa intends to focus on the construction industry, in order to find solutions to an unending decline of artisans and possible increase in the employment sector of the economy,” he said.

To address the construction labour shortage and competency in service delivery, he said all industry stakeholders should become a part of the solution in rebranding the perception of skilled trades professions as lucrative, satisfying occupations as important, equal, and rewarding as all others.

He said in other to successfully execute the event, iCreate partnered with key stakeholders, in construction and development agencies such as Bosch, Giz, Sterling Bank, Skillers, African International Housing Show, Federation of Construction Industry, Nigeria Society of Engineers, National Institute of Architects, and National institutions of Builders.

Speaking further, he said the skill gap exists because of the negative perception and misconception of trade careers.

For example, he said trades careers in construction are considered low-paying, backbreaking, unsafe, and few opportunities for advancement.

“While there is an increase in youth unemployment in Nigeria, a case study conducted by the Center for global development indicates that 70 percent of construction firms are having a hard time filling trade positions such as electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tile layers, etc, otherwise known as the bulk of the construction workforce,” he said