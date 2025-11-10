The member representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere Imo, has mourned the demise of the matriarch of Ezenna Family, Late Ezinne Comfort Ezenna Ebiliekwe.

Ugochinyere, who’s the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), in a condolence message to the family of the deceased, said she died at a time her wise counsel was much needed.

Ugochinyere described the late Ezinne as a virtuous, hardworking and industrious leader who contributed to the development of her community, Imo State and country at large.

He added that the deceased was a consummate and disciplined mother as evident in the upbringing of her children, especially Sir Tony Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa), the founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited.

“On behalf of the good people of Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, I condole the Ezenna Family over the demise of their Matriarch, Late Ezinne Comfort Ezenna Ebiliekwe.

“Ezinne Comfort Ezenna Ebiliekwe lived an examplary life which impacted the society positively. We pray for the peaceful repose of the Matriarch of Ezenna Family, Late Ezinne Comfort Ezenna Ebiliekwe…the earthly mother of Sir Tony Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa).

“May God console those she left behind and may her soul rest in Peace, amen,” Ugochinyere stated.