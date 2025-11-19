The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended the director general of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr Lekan Fadolapo, describing his leadership as pivotal to the growth and development of the advertising industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5th National Advertising Conference 2025 in Abuja, the minister said the sector has witnessed significant progress under Fadolapo’s stewardship. He praised the ARCON DG for institutionalising the conference as a premier annual gathering for stakeholders in marketing, advertising and communication.

Idris, who served as chief host of the event, lauded Fadolapo’s work ethic, passion and commitment, saying his performance “is above his age.” He assured the ARCON leadership of the federal government’s continued support.

The minister also highlighted the critical role of marketing communication in shaping national perception, particularly at a time when businesses and governments face economic and social challenges. He described the profession as the bridge between creativity and commerce, emphasising that its relevance has become increasingly pronounced in today’s rapidly evolving environment.

The conference, themed “Marketing Communication: Transforming Business and Creating Growth in Challenging Times,” brought together professionals from advertising, media, marketing, academia, regulatory bodies, government and other sectors.

Idris said the theme was timely, noting that communication remains a key tool for persuasion, nation-building and economic growth. He urged practitioners to rise to the challenge of correcting false narratives about Nigeria, especially in the international space, through strategic storytelling and fact-based campaigns.

According to him, marketing communication professionals are not only custodians of brand narratives but also contributors to national image-building. He called for what he termed a “communication renaissance” that prioritises truth, unity and optimistic national projection.

The minister said Nigeria must be presented to the world as a nation of resilience, innovation and diversity, rather than one defined by conflict or crisis. He emphasised that integrated campaigns, digital storytelling and strategic partnerships can help reframe global perceptions.

Idris further assured stakeholders that the ministry will continue to collaborate with ARCON and other industry players to ensure a regulated but enabling environment for the advertising and communication sector. He disclosed that efforts are underway to modernise the ministry’s public information systems to meet the demands of the digital era.

He also referenced the National Values Charter Framework, which aims to reinforce values such as truth, integrity, and patriotism, stating that these principles should guide marketing and communication practices nationwide.

The minister reiterated the centrality of communication to business success, governance, and nation-building, urging professionals to deploy their skills responsibly to advance both industry growth and Nigeria’s global image.