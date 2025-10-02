The Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has called on the Nigerian government to hand over the control of a security agency to him in order to lead operations against bandits and terrorists in the forests.

Advertisement

The activist, who made this demand while addressing his followers in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, vowed to storm forests and communities where the criminal groups were believed to be hiding, seize their weapons, and end their activities.

He declared that he was ready to pay with his life if he failed in the mission.

Advertisement

He said: “The government should hand over a security agency to me and see if I won’t eradicate the Fulani terrorists. If I don’t kill all of them, tell the government to kill me”

His statement comes at a time when armed Bandits and terrorists continued to claim lives across the country.

The insecurity situation, which has been ongoing since the 2009, has resulted in thousands of deaths, including more than 200 people killed in Benue State’s Yelwata community in June 2025.